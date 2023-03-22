For SunPower Corporation [SPWR], Analyst sees a rise to $16.50. What next?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.04%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that SunPower Appoints Steve Louden to its Board of Directors.

Roku CFO brings extensive business strategy and development experience at high growth companies across technology, retail, and financial services.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, today announced the appointment of Steve Louden to its Board of Directors. Louden brings more than 30 years of strategy and financial experience at high-growth consumer businesses across technology, media, entertainment, retail, and financial services.

Over the last 12 months, SPWR stock dropped by -33.32%. The one-year SunPower Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.79. The average equity rating for SPWR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.61 billion, with 174.23 million shares outstanding and 172.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, SPWR stock reached a trading volume of 6450772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $18.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Janney analysts kept a Neutral rating on SPWR stock. On January 25, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SPWR shares from 26 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

SPWR Stock Performance Analysis:

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.04. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -15.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.02, while it was recorded at 13.19 for the last single week of trading, and 19.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunPower Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SPWR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunPower Corporation go to 52.38%.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $892 million, or 89.70% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,083,770, which is approximately 3.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,056,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.3 million in SPWR stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $64.41 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly 415.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 10,008,055 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 8,645,707 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 46,497,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,150,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,660,462 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,352,741 shares during the same period.