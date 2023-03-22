For Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB], Analyst sees a drop to $5. What next?

Selecta Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SELB] slipped around -0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.26 at the close of the session, down -1.56%. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Phase 3 DISSOLVE Program of SEL-212 in Chronic Refractory Gout Meets Primary Endpoint.

–Response rate of 56% in patients treated monthly with high dose SEL-212 in DISSOLVE I and 47% in DISSOLVE II–In patients 50 years and older, response rate with high dose SEL-212 was 65% in DISSOLVE I and 48% in DISSOLVE II–75% of subjects in the DISSOLVE I extension phase on active treatment were responders through 12 months of therapy with no infusion reactions or new safety signals–Favorable safety profile with 3.4% of patients with infusion reactions at high dose–Selecta will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM ET / 2:30 PM CET.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. stock is now 11.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SELB Stock saw the intraday high of $1.38 and lowest of $1.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.73, which means current price is +15.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 956.23K shares, SELB reached a trading volume of 14683325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SELB shares is $6.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SELB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Selecta Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SELB stock. On January 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SELB shares from 2.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Selecta Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SELB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.70. With this latest performance, SELB shares dropped by -28.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SELB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.83 for Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6316, while it was recorded at 1.3420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5790 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.12 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.72.

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

There are presently around $72 million, or 48.80% of SELB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SELB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,362,686, which is approximately 3.518% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MANGROVE PARTNERS, holding 5,260,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.63 million in SELB stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $6.15 million in SELB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Selecta Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Selecta Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SELB] by around 4,632,848 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 9,176,089 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 43,563,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,371,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SELB stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 782,550 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,305,551 shares during the same period.