For Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO], Analyst sees a rise to $88. What next?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] gained 6.86% on the last trading session, reaching $60.71 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2023 that J.F. Lehman & Company Acquires Atlas Air Worldwide In Partnership With Apollo and Hill City Capital.

Atlas Air Worldwide (“Atlas,” “AAWW” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, today announced that the investor group led by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (NYSE: APO), together with investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company (“J.F. Lehman”) and Hill City Capital (“Hill City”), has completed its previously announced acquisition of the Company.

The Company will continue to maintain its global presence, continue to operate under the Atlas Air Worldwide name and be led by President and Chief Executive Officer John Dietrich and the Company’s current executive leadership team.

Apollo Global Management Inc. represents 583.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.00 billion with the latest information. APO stock price has been found in the range of $58.94 to $61.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 5046777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $76.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 89.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.94.

Trading performance analysis for APO stock

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -15.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.40, while it was recorded at 58.08 for the last single week of trading, and 59.63 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.16 and a Gross Margin at +94.13. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.68.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now -18.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,642.82. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,638.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 12.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $19,317 million, or 56.10% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,866,248, which is approximately 2.542% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,755,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in APO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.85 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly -0.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 24,493,588 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 25,934,484 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 267,762,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,190,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,508,134 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,122,839 shares during the same period.