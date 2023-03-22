Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] is -12.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] gained 2.09% or 1.72 points to close at $83.99 with a heavy trading volume of 4290820 shares. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Emerson Selected by Lodestone Energy to Automate New Zealand’s First Large-Scale Photovoltaic Solar Power Project.

Unique renewable energy project will support the national effort to decarbonize New Zealand’s energy sector.

Global technology and software leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will provide advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of New Zealand’s first large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) power project. Emerson’s renewable power generation expertise will help solar energy company Lodestone Energy quickly and safely complete its two 23-megawatt sites at Kaitaia and Edgecumbe— an important step in supporting New Zealand’s ambitious goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

It opened the trading session at $84.40, the shares rose to $84.96 and dropped to $83.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EMR points out that the company has recorded 5.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -16.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, EMR reached to a volume of 4290820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $100 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. On January 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EMR shares from 118 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for EMR stock

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.74 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.21, while it was recorded at 81.91 for the last single week of trading, and 86.61 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.84. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $37,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $36,525 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,823,796, which is approximately -0.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,470,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.17 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 0.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 827 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 30,933,225 shares. Additionally, 793 investors decreased positions by around 31,265,753 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 372,672,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,871,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,339,823 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 6,718,552 shares during the same period.