Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX] is -3.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Emerald Holding Inc. [NYSE: EEX] gained 1.79% or 0.06 points to close at $3.41 with a heavy trading volume of 4535957 shares. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Emerald Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

FY 2022 Revenue Increases 124.0% Year-over-Year on Continued Recovery of Live Events.

It opened the trading session at $3.38, the shares rose to $3.41 and dropped to $3.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EEX points out that the company has recorded -8.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 37.97K shares, EEX reached to a volume of 4535957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Emerald Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Emerald Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerald Holding Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for EEX in the course of the last twelve months was 1.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for EEX stock

Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, EEX shares dropped by -10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.79 and a Gross Margin at +46.00. Emerald Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.66.

Return on Total Capital for EEX is now -1.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.70. Additionally, EEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX] managed to generate an average of $93,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Emerald Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerald Holding Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX]

There are presently around $42 million, or 19.10% of EEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EEX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,677,685, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,086,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 million in EEX stocks shares; and GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.76 million in EEX stock with ownership of nearly 2.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerald Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Emerald Holding Inc. [NYSE:EEX] by around 506,349 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 944,219 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 10,865,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,315,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EEX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 168,269 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 544,863 shares during the same period.