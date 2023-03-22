Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] gain 9.54% so far this year. What now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $82.46 during the day while it closed the day at $81.73. The company report on March 6, 2023 that EDWARDS HIGHLIGHTS NEW DATA AT ACC RELATED TO LIFETIME MANAGEMENT OF AORTIC STENOSIS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today highlighted new important data examining mortality rates and cardiac damage of early-stage aortic stenosis (AS) sufferers, along with data examining 10-year transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) re-intervention rates using real-world Medicare data. Together these studies, presented at the American College of Cardiology ACC.23/WCC, add valuable insights to the discussion on lifetime management of patients with AS.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock has also gained 4.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EW stock has inclined by 11.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.99% and gained 9.54% year-on date.

The market cap for EW stock reached $50.44 billion, with 613.00 million shares outstanding and 602.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, EW reached a trading volume of 4134519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $87.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $66, while Bernstein kept a Underperform rating on EW stock. On January 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EW shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 51.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

EW stock trade performance evaluation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.47, while it was recorded at 80.99 for the last single week of trading, and 85.03 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.63 and a Gross Margin at +78.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.28.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 26.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.91. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] managed to generate an average of $87,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 10.45%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,807 million, or 84.90% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,061,808, which is approximately 1.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,559,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.23 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly 1.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 552 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 46,730,242 shares. Additionally, 627 investors decreased positions by around 43,938,144 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 420,860,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,528,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,093,153 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 10,547,158 shares during the same period.