Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] is -2.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] traded at a low on 03/21/23, posting a -3.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $97.83. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Digital Realty to Bid Farewell to Longest Tenured Directors.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that the company’s longest tenured directors, Laurence A. Chapman and Dennis E. Singleton, both of whom have served on the Board of Directors since the Company’s IPO, will not stand for re-election at Digital Realty’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“We are deeply grateful for the invaluable contributions Laurence and Dennis have made since Digital Realty’s IPO in 2004,” said Mary Hogan Preusse, Digital Realty’s Chairman. “They provided unparalleled guidance over nearly two decades and have been excellent mentors and stewards of the Board before me, helping to build the world’s largest data center platform.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4156011 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at 3.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.32%.

The market cap for DLR stock reached $29.16 billion, with 289.40 million shares outstanding and 287.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 4156011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $120.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $115, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on DLR stock. On September 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DLR shares from 126 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has DLR stock performed recently?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -11.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.60, while it was recorded at 101.71 for the last single week of trading, and 112.82 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.76. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $110,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Insider trade positions for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

There are presently around $28,483 million, or 98.40% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,139,762, which is approximately 1.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 28,222,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in DLR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.68 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly 4.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 497 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 30,437,780 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 16,554,698 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 244,156,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,148,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,556,066 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,368,905 shares during the same period.