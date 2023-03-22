Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] Revenue clocked in at $17.87 million, down -42.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ: TYDE] gained 10.94% or 0.01 points to close at $0.11 with a heavy trading volume of 9511383 shares. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Cryptyde in Development of AI Generated Content Platform.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

AI Technology Aimed at Enabling Quick and Efficient Generation of High-Quality Content for Forever 8 Ecosystem.

It opened the trading session at $0.0986, the shares rose to $0.119 and dropped to $0.0986, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TYDE points out that the company has recorded -83.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.59M shares, TYDE reached to a volume of 9511383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryptyde Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TYDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for TYDE stock

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.95. With this latest performance, TYDE shares dropped by -36.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.66% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.69 for Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2007, while it was recorded at 0.1076 for the last single week of trading.

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cryptyde Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.60% of TYDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,648,134, which is approximately 40.763% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 487,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54000.0 in TYDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45000.0 in TYDE stock with ownership of nearly 19.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ:TYDE] by around 1,001,577 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 52,654 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,893,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,947,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYDE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 230,547 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 35,088 shares during the same period.