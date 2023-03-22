Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Stock trading around $36.42 per share: What’s Next?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] gained 0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $36.42 price per share at the time. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Conagra Brands Issues Fiscal Year 2022 Citizenship Report.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Report highlights progress on key environmental and social initiatives.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the publication of its 2022 Citizenship Report, an annual update that shares the company’s progress against key environmental and social initiatives and details its efforts to nourish people, the planet and communities.

Conagra Brands Inc. represents 479.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.53 billion with the latest information. CAG stock price has been found in the range of $35.965 to $36.435.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 4901896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $41.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $34 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $34, while Deutsche Bank kept a Sell rating on CAG stock. On November 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAG shares from 35 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 83.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CAG stock

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.84, while it was recorded at 35.93 for the last single week of trading, and 35.52 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.16. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $49,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 8.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $14,492 million, or 84.10% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,959,935, which is approximately 0.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,179,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $988.91 million in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -0.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 24,945,185 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 24,329,607 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 348,636,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,911,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,793,867 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,419,858 shares during the same period.