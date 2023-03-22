Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] Stock trading around $1.98 per share: What’s Next?

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CDTX] closed the trading session at $1.98 on 03/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.78, while the highest price level was $2.10. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Cidara Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on CD73-Targeting Drug-Fc Conjugate at the 2023 ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress.

“The preclinical data presented at ESMO TAT represent important progress for Cidara in oncology, as these nonclinical results are the first supporting the anti-tumor potential of a Cloudbreak product candidate,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D. president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “We are initially focused on CD73 due to its documented contribution to immune evasion through the production of immune-suppressive adenosine in the tumor microenvironment. We believe that a CD73-targeted DFC, which combines positive attributes of small molecule and monoclonal antibody inhibitors, has the potential to ultimately provide a meaningful solution for patients.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 161.80 percent and weekly performance of 16.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 145.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 296.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, CDTX reached to a volume of 10383934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDTX shares is $5.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CDTX stock. On September 04, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CDTX shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

CDTX stock trade performance evaluation

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.47. With this latest performance, CDTX shares gained by 22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.37 for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4730, while it was recorded at 1.7640 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8398 for the last 200 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.24 and a Gross Margin at +99.62. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.67.

Return on Total Capital for CDTX is now -186.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -252.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.46. Additionally, CDTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] managed to generate an average of -$477,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53 million, or 40.00% of CDTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDTX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 6,861,127, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,367,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.65 million in CDTX stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $7.66 million in CDTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CDTX] by around 1,440,672 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,709,015 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 23,655,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,804,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 734,607 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,308,912 shares during the same period.