Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Stock trading around $39.88 per share: What’s Next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] gained 4.95% or 1.88 points to close at $39.88 with a heavy trading volume of 4250683 shares. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Wednesday, March 22, 2023Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 140225Live Call: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll-Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US Local), or +1-929-526-1599 (International)Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (US Toll-Free), 1-929-458-6194 (US Local), +44-204-525-0658 (International)Replay Access Code: 896084(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on March 29, 2023)Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com.

It opened the trading session at $38.49, the shares rose to $40.57 and dropped to $38.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHWY points out that the company has recorded 12.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -79.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 4250683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $48.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 102.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.69, while it was recorded at 38.68 for the last single week of trading, and 39.34 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +26.08. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Total Capital for CHWY is now -18.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,159.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,947.84. Additionally, CHWY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,783.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$3,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.46.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $16,654 million, or 99.60% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,287,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $809.05 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $681.19 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 8,629,741 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 9,963,080 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 399,007,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,600,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,074,113 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,129,284 shares during the same period.