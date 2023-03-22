CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] stock Downgrade by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $32

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] price plunged by -3.12 percent to reach at -$0.91. The company report on March 15, 2023 that CenterPoint Energy announces appointment of Christopher Foster as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced the appointment of Christopher Foster as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 5. Foster will oversee the company’s Finance organization, including Accounting, Financial Planning and Analysis, Treasury, Tax, Internal Audit, and Investor Relations. He will report to CenterPoint Energy’s Chief Executive Officer Dave Lesar and serve on the company’s Executive Committee.

“Chris is an outstanding leader and one of the most well-respected CFOs in the utility sector. He has a proven track record in managing financial and operational areas, delivering results in a regulated business environment, driving a utility-focused strategy, and optimizing value for stakeholders,” said Lesar. “Chris will be an exceptional addition to CenterPoint Energy’s already strong leadership team.”.

A sum of 5468693 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.79M shares. CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $29.31 and dropped to a low of $27.825 until finishing in the latest session at $28.24.

The one-year CNP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.53. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $31.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.28, while it was recorded at 28.97 for the last single week of trading, and 29.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CenterPoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.80 and a Gross Margin at +22.63. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.80. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $84,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,233 million, or 93.10% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 77,888,930, which is approximately 5.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 76,579,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in CNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.47 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 1.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 29,974,944 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 28,709,374 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 516,128,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,812,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,104,199 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,429,869 shares during the same period.