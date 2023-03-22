Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] is 136.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.41%. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Bitfarms Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

– Mined 1,434 BTC in Q4 2022; 5,167 BTC in 2022;and 20,000+ BTC since inception through February 2023 — Averaged direct cost of production of $10,000 per BTC in 2022– Reported Q4 2022 net loss of $17 million and positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1 million — Expects over 30% increase in hashrate to 6.0 EH/s with existing portfolio by year-end 2023 -.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, BITF stock dropped by -73.20%.

The market cap for the stock reached $304.44 million, with 210.38 million shares outstanding and 180.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, BITF stock reached a trading volume of 5501243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

BITF Stock Performance Analysis:

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.41. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9700, while it was recorded at 0.8993 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0628 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bitfarms Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.05 and a Gross Margin at +65.56. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Total Capital for BITF is now 24.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.05. Additionally, BITF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.00.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32 million, or 17.12% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 13,605,080, which is approximately -6.707% of the company’s market cap and around 7.25% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,870,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.03 million in BITF stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $3.35 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 65.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bitfarms Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 4,875,817 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,574,702 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,574,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,025,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 387,504 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,149,907 shares during the same period.