Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] moved up 5.56: Why It’s Important

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] closed the trading session at $1.14 on 03/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.09, while the highest price level was $1.17. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Bionano Laboratories Expands its Clinical Testing Menu with Launch of OGM-Based Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) for Prenatal and Postnatal Analysis.

OGM-DxTM Postnatal Whole Genome SV tests peripheral blood samples from individuals who have diagnoses including but not limited to autism spectrum disorder (ASD), intellectual disability, developmental delay, epilepsy and rare undiagnosed genetic disease. The OGM-DxTM Postnatal Whole Genome SV report will include a whole genome analysis of SVs and will screen for the common CGG expansion in the FMR1 gene that may indicate Fragile X syndrome.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.92 percent and weekly performance of -8.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 4219872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $5.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.06. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -24.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.10 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5450, while it was recorded at 1.1400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9238 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $94 million, or 27.30% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,240,256, which is approximately 7.507% of the company’s market cap and around 1.82% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,064,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.31 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.88 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 9.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 7,400,411 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,615,333 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 70,734,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,749,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 572,825 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,517,721 shares during the same period.