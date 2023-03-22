Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Stock trading around $1.44 per share: What’s Next?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.03%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Bakkt Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Quarterly net revenues of $15.6 million, increased 14% year over year; full year net revenues of $54.6 million, increased 38% year over year.

Strong customer activity with fourth quarter digital asset conversion volume up 19% year over year and full year digital asset conversion volume up 51% year over year.

Over the last 12 months, BKKT stock dropped by -75.43%. The one-year Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.71. The average equity rating for BKKT stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $263.04 million, with 76.59 million shares outstanding and 60.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, BKKT stock reached a trading volume of 4561815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $2.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on BKKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

BKKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.03. With this latest performance, BKKT shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5806, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0952 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bakkt Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35 million, or 30.80% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,556,625, which is approximately 4.194% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,226,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.09 million in BKKT stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $2.74 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 30.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bakkt Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 4,038,883 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,704,914 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 18,765,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,509,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 370,213 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,164,139 shares during the same period.