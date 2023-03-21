why General Electric Company [GE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.06

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] slipped around -0.37 points on Monday, while shares priced at $89.92 at the close of the session, down -0.41%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that GE Announces Two New Members for Board of Directors.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Darren W. McDew, retired General, U.S. Air Force, and former Commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, and Jessica Uhl, former Chief Financial Officer of Shell plc, will join the GE Board of Directors.

Francisco D’Souza and Leslie Seidman will not stand for reelection at GE’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, following 10 and 5 years of service, respectively.

General Electric Company stock is now 37.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GE Stock saw the intraday high of $91.23 and lowest of $89.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 94.94, which means current price is +38.58% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 6943292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Electric Company [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $95.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $93 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock. On August 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GE shares from 105 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 25.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GE stock performed recently?

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.24 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.09, while it was recorded at 90.62 for the last single week of trading, and 64.06 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.80. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for General Electric Company [GE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 44.50%.

Insider trade positions for General Electric Company [GE]

There are presently around $70,548 million, or 71.90% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 102,093,162, which is approximately 12.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,785,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.8 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.1 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 3.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 670 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 51,101,206 shares. Additionally, 783 investors decreased positions by around 43,488,572 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 689,971,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 784,560,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 244 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,767,133 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,893,124 shares during the same period.