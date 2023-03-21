why CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $113.52

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] jumped around 0.61 points on Monday, while shares priced at $74.98 at the close of the session, up 0.82%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that CVS Health announces quarterly dividend.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty and a half cents ($0.605 cents) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2023, to holders of record on April 21, 2023.

About CVS HealthCVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that’s managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

CVS Health Corporation stock is now -19.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVS Stock saw the intraday high of $75.5899 and lowest of $74.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 109.69, which means current price is +1.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.95M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 6187491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $113.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $124 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVS shares from 122 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -14.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.21 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.17, while it was recorded at 75.23 for the last single week of trading, and 94.03 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.71%.

There are presently around $77,926 million, or 80.70% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117,533,372, which is approximately 1.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,974,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.12 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.34 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -0.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,183 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 44,048,312 shares. Additionally, 1,131 investors decreased positions by around 42,748,131 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 952,487,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,039,284,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,684,696 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 3,131,475 shares during the same period.