why Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.94

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] traded at a low on 03/20/23, posting a -2.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.29. The company report on March 20, 2023 that FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12977045 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at 7.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.46%.

The market cap for AFRM stock reached $2.87 billion, with 293.68 million shares outstanding and 221.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.79M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 12977045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $14.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $13, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.07. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -31.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.84 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.21, while it was recorded at 9.72 for the last single week of trading, and 18.65 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $1,551 million, or 83.60% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 25,657,975, which is approximately -6.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,219,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.84 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $174.6 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 9.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 15,313,258 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 26,617,920 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 125,058,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,990,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,459,420 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 10,984,545 shares during the same period.