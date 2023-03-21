WeWork Inc. [WE] Revenue clocked in at $3.25 billion, down -32.15% YTD: What’s Next?

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] loss -0.96% on the last trading session, reaching $0.97 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2023 that WeWork Announces Comprehensive Agreement To Significantly Deleverage Capital Structure and Bolster Liquidity For Continued Growth.

Results in total funding and capital commitments of over $1.0 billion to support WeWork’s business plan for continued growth.

Agreement builds on significant business progress underpinned by increased revenue, improved physical occupancy, and expanding market share.

WeWork Inc. represents 762.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $704.76 million with the latest information. WE stock price has been found in the range of $0.929 to $1.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.49M shares, WE reached a trading volume of 7504224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WeWork Inc. [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for WeWork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for WE stock

WeWork Inc. [WE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -42.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.63 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4453, while it was recorded at 0.9401 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1660 for the last 200 days.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeWork Inc. [WE] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.20 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. WeWork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.68.

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at WeWork Inc. [WE]

There are presently around $603 million, or 87.10% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 324,348,048, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 81,077,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.65 million in WE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $68.86 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly -0.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WeWork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 40,657,259 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 13,219,204 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 567,697,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,574,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,361,545 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,809,783 shares during the same period.