Wall Street Analyst Upgrade United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $43.09 at the close of the session, up 0.12%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that From the Sea to the Sky: United Invests $5 Million in Algae-based Fuel Producer Viridos.

Viridos’ technology extracts algae oil from algae for potential future production of sustainable aviation fuel.

United has invested in more future SAF production than any other airline1.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock is now 14.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAL Stock saw the intraday high of $43.68 and lowest of $42.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.04, which means current price is +17.04% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.52M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 6777642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $61.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Redburn analysts kept a Neutral rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 49.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.76. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -12.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.33 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.34, while it was recorded at 43.81 for the last single week of trading, and 41.54 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +8.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. go to 59.43%.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $9,137 million, or 60.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,156,084, which is approximately 3.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,070,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $741.62 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 3.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 30,100,114 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 15,131,602 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 166,807,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,038,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,053,324 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,340,407 shares during the same period.