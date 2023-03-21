Wall Street Analyst Resumed The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] jumped around 1.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $94.22 at the close of the session, up 1.09%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Sonia Coleman Named Chief Human Resources Officer of the Walt Disney Company.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Sonia Coleman has been named Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of The Walt Disney Company, effective April 8, it was announced today by Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer. Coleman, who most recently has served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources for Disney Entertainment and ESPN, succeeds Paul Richardson, who is leaving the company after more than 15 years at Disney.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005322/en/.

The Walt Disney Company stock is now 8.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DIS Stock saw the intraday high of $94.92 and lowest of $93.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 144.46, which means current price is +7.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.02M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 6642966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $126.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $125 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on DIS stock. On August 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DIS shares from 110 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 1852.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has DIS stock performed recently?

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.22, while it was recorded at 93.63 for the last single week of trading, and 101.20 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 20.64%.

Insider trade positions for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

There are presently around $110,332 million, or 65.00% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 146,328,509, which is approximately 1.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,624,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.37 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.66 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,250 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 78,419,871 shares. Additionally, 1,762 investors decreased positions by around 67,921,869 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 1,024,667,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,171,009,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 247 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,611,623 shares, while 234 institutional investors sold positions of 10,514,460 shares during the same period.