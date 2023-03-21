Wall Street Analyst Downgrade IAA Inc. [IAA]. What else is Wall St. saying

IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] closed the trading session at $39.89 on 03/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.63, while the highest price level was $40.50. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Exponent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; CVR Energy and Certara to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) will replace Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASD: AAWW) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 21. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a transaction expected to close soon pending final conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.28 percent and weekly performance of -0.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, IAA reached to a volume of 22188107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IAA Inc. [IAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAA shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAA stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for IAA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for IAA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on IAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAA Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

IAA stock trade performance evaluation

IAA Inc. [IAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, IAA shares dropped by -5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for IAA Inc. [IAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.99, while it was recorded at 40.09 for the last single week of trading, and 37.66 for the last 200 days.

IAA Inc. [IAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAA Inc. [IAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.11 and a Gross Margin at +29.97. IAA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.19.

IAA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.