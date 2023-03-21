Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] moved down -0.14: Why It’s Important

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.14% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.10%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Univar Solutions to be Acquired by Apollo Funds for $8.1 Billion.

Shareholders to Receive $36.15 Per Share in Cash.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (“Univar Solutions” or the “Company”) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) announced today that funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (the “Apollo Funds”) have entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire the Company in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at an enterprise value of approximately $8.1 billion. The transaction includes a minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (“ADIA”).

Over the last 12 months, UNVR stock rose by 4.88%. The one-year Univar Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.7. The average equity rating for UNVR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.46 billion, with 159.50 million shares outstanding and 156.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, UNVR stock reached a trading volume of 7182764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNVR shares is $37.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Univar Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Univar Solutions Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNVR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

UNVR Stock Performance Analysis:

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.10. With this latest performance, UNVR shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.90, while it was recorded at 34.72 for the last single week of trading, and 28.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Univar Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +22.58. Univar Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.83.

Univar Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

UNVR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Univar Solutions Inc. go to 3.41%.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,422 million, or 99.90% of UNVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNVR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,331,919, which is approximately -4.038% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,211,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $561.41 million in UNVR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $531.31 million in UNVR stock with ownership of nearly -1.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Univar Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR] by around 14,429,267 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 16,336,728 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 125,791,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,557,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNVR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,080,020 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,833,445 shares during the same period.