Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Stock trading around $8.53 per share: What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] gained 2.03% or 0.17 points to close at $8.53 with a heavy trading volume of 19468374 shares. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Teva Announces Early Tender Results of its Debt Tender Offer, Increases to Tender Caps and Election of Early Settlement.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) (“Teva”) announced today the early tender results in connection with its previously announced tender offers (the “Offers”) and that it is increasing the tender caps as specified below for the following series of notes issued by finance subsidiaries of Teva and guaranteed by Teva:.

7.125% Senior Notes due 2025, CUSIP 88167AAN1 / ISIN US88167AAN19 (Registered), CUSIP 88167A AM3 / ISIN US88167AAM36 (144A), CUSIP N8540W AC8 / ISIN USN8540WAC84 (Reg S), issued by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. (the “Priority 1 Notes”);.

It opened the trading session at $8.36, the shares rose to $8.65 and dropped to $8.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TEVA points out that the company has recorded -3.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, TEVA reached to a volume of 19468374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TEVA stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -15.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.20 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.10, while it was recorded at 8.59 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 3.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

There are presently around $4,817 million, or 49.60% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 114,793,989, which is approximately -2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,563,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $431.31 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $344.24 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly -3.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

180 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 46,272,809 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 45,665,733 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 472,803,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,742,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,058,513 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 5,958,349 shares during the same period.