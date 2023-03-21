TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] Is Currently 5.00 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.66 during the day while it closed the day at $0.64. The company report on March 20, 2023 that TeraWulf Announces it Has Deployed BITMAIN Miners at the Nuclear-Powered Nautilus Facility.

TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), which owns and operates vertically integrated, domestic Bitcoin mining facilities powered by more than 91% zero-carbon energy, today announced that the Company is deploying solely BITMAIN Technologies Ltd. (“BITMAIN”) manufactured mining equipment to fill its 50 MW of capacity at the nuclear-powered Nautilus bitcoin mining facility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005121/en/.

TeraWulf Inc. stock has also gained 0.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WULF stock has inclined by 7.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.48% and lost -4.16% year-on date.

The market cap for WULF stock reached $99.77 million, with 108.84 million shares outstanding and 48.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 6263143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

WULF stock trade performance evaluation

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, WULF shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7383, while it was recorded at 0.5905 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1665 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.71.

TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 6.60% of WULF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,590,777, which is approximately 14.908% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 2,053,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 million in WULF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.11 million in WULF stock with ownership of nearly 12.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TeraWulf Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ:WULF] by around 4,018,311 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 995,069 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 7,269,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,283,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WULF stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,263,507 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 920,620 shares during the same period.