Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] is -74.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TENX] traded at a high on 03/20/23, posting a 8.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.56. The company report on February 15, 2023 that TENX: New Funding Puts Wind in the Sails.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6408086 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stands at 19.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.27%.

The market cap for TENX stock reached $5.44 million, with 26.33 million shares outstanding and 1.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, TENX reached a trading volume of 6408086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENX shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MLV & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while WallachBeth analysts kept a Buy rating on TENX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73.

How has TENX stock performed recently?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.40. With this latest performance, TENX shares dropped by -38.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.46 for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3870, while it was recorded at 0.5448 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9469 for the last 200 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -732.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -505.01.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Insider trade positions for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 16.30% of TENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENX stocks are: GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC /IL/ with ownership of 3,819,170, which is approximately 1899.995% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 60,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34000.0 in TENX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13000.0 in TENX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TENX] by around 3,699,468 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 123,053 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 118,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,940,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,500 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 109,131 shares during the same period.