Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] Stock trading around $52.79 per share: What’s Next?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [NYSE: RBA] traded at a low on 03/20/23, posting a -0.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.79. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Ritchie Bros. Completes Acquisition of IAA, Creating a Premier Global Marketplace Leader.

Combined Company Positioned for Growth and Shareholder Value Creation.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of IAA, Inc. (“IAA”). As previously announced on January 23, 2023, under the terms of the amended merger agreement, IAA shareholders will receive $12.80 per share in cash and 0.5252 common shares of Ritchie Bros. for each share of IAA common stock they own.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6616633 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stands at 3.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.31%.

The market cap for RBA stock reached $5.99 billion, with 110.88 million shares outstanding and 110.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, RBA reached a trading volume of 6616633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBA shares is $66.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on RBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has RBA stock performed recently?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, RBA shares dropped by -15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.62 for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.76, while it was recorded at 53.12 for the last single week of trading, and 62.02 for the last 200 days.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]

There are presently around $9,382 million, or 84.90% of RBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,512,853, which is approximately 1.81% of the company’s market cap and around 14.30% of the total institutional ownership; INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, holding 7,955,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.99 million in RBA stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $407.81 million in RBA stock with ownership of nearly 6.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [NYSE:RBA] by around 38,273,766 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 29,755,587 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 109,693,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,722,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBA stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,577,024 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 5,181,410 shares during the same period.