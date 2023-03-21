Redburn lifts NIKE Inc. [NKE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.71%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Nike Announces Senior Leadership Shifts to Drive Continued Future Growth.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) announced senior leadership changes today in support of its Consumer Direct Acceleration (CDA). CDA is a digitally empowered phase of NIKE’s strategy to unlock long-term growth and profitability, first announced in 2020.

Amy Montagne, currently VP/GM, APLA will transition to lead the Women’s business as VP/GM Women’s. Cathy Sparks, currently VP, Nike Direct, EMEA, will transition to lead the APLA geography as VP/GM, APLA. Whitney Malkiel, currently VP/GM Women’s, has decided to leave Nike.

Over the last 12 months, NKE stock dropped by -4.87%. The one-year NIKE Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.79. The average equity rating for NKE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $188.33 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.24 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, NKE stock reached a trading volume of 7584444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $130.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $110 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $99, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on NKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84.

NKE Stock Performance Analysis:

NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, NKE shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.51, while it was recorded at 119.88 for the last single week of trading, and 110.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIKE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.49.

NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

NKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 6.80%.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $122,090 million, or 82.90% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,698,806, which is approximately 0.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,499,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.36 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.67 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly -0.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,178 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 54,761,474 shares. Additionally, 1,080 investors decreased positions by around 61,285,407 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 891,298,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,007,345,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 345 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,669,218 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 15,082,986 shares during the same period.