Raymond James slashes price target on Valley National Bancorp [VLY] – find out why.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.59 at the close of the session, up 0.74%. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced today its regular preferred and common dividends.The declared quarterly dividends to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023 are as follows:.

A cash dividend of $0.390625 per share to be paid March 30, 2023 on Valley’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A;.

Valley National Bancorp stock is now -15.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLY Stock saw the intraday high of $10.005 and lowest of $9.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.89, which means current price is +8.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 6160089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $13.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock. On September 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VLY shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.40.

How has VLY stock performed recently?

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -21.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.90 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.35, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 11.52 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.96. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Earnings analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

There are presently around $2,845 million, or 70.60% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,244,830, which is approximately 4.816% of the company’s market cap and around 1.39% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,725,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.92 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $198.71 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly 1.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 25,444,170 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 10,977,842 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 260,284,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,706,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,151,033 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,499,221 shares during the same period.