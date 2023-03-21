Raymond James slashes price target on Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] – find out why.

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] price surged by 0.95 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on April 26, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023.

A sum of 8975246 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.04M shares. Marvell Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $40.42 and dropped to a low of $39.51 until finishing in the latest session at $40.35.

The one-year MRVL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.73. The average equity rating for MRVL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $57.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $64 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $55, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on MRVL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 39.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MRVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.21. With this latest performance, MRVL shares dropped by -11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.44 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.56, while it was recorded at 39.38 for the last single week of trading, and 44.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marvell Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +50.47. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.73.

Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MRVL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 19.32%.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,468 million, or 86.10% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 127,977,149, which is approximately 0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,212,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.23 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -11.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 62,897,187 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 65,629,839 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 577,007,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 705,534,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,802,002 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 14,273,324 shares during the same period.