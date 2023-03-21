Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Revenue clocked in at $2.80 billion, up 10.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] price surged by 1.44 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Pinterest to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced today that Bill Ready, CEO will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The session is scheduled for March 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PST (7:30 p.m. EST).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com.

A sum of 7852778 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.85M shares. Pinterest Inc. shares reached a high of $26.77 and dropped to a low of $25.78 until finishing in the latest session at $26.75.

The one-year PINS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.73. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $28.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $31, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PINS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.10.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.92. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.82, while it was recorded at 25.93 for the last single week of trading, and 23.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

PINS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 19.40%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,424 million, or 91.00% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,130,726, which is approximately 2.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,580,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $844.79 million in PINS stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $746.66 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 86.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 98,774,558 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 54,541,597 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 385,884,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,200,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,438,733 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 10,085,173 shares during the same period.