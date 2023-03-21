Nokia Oyj [NOK] moved up 1.11: Why It’s Important

Nokia Oyj [NYSE: NOK] closed the trading session at $4.57 on 03/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.5401, while the highest price level was $4.61. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 20.03.2023.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release20 March 2023 at 21:00 EET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.51 percent and weekly performance of -1.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.45M shares, NOK reached to a volume of 14780420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nokia Oyj [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $6.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Nokia Oyj shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Nokia Oyj stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Oyj is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 38.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NOK stock trade performance evaluation

Nokia Oyj [NOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, NOK shares dropped by -3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.10 for Nokia Oyj [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Oyj [NOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Oyj [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.37 and a Gross Margin at +41.71. Nokia Oyj’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.86.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Oyj [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.87. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Nokia Oyj’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nokia Oyj [NOK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Oyj go to 6.72%.

Nokia Oyj [NOK]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Nokia Oyj stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Oyj [NYSE:NOK] by around 47,376,264 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 62,936,364 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 302,336,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,649,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,728,225 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 17,109,335 shares during the same period.