Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Stock trading around $1.56 per share: What’s Next?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.24% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.36%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that NIKOLA TO COMPLETE BATTERY MANUFACTURING MOVE FROM CYPRESS, CALIF. TO COOLIDGE, ARIZ. BY APRIL 2023.

Ahead of schedule, company expedites ability to bring manufacturing under one roof.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today announced that the move to transition battery manufacturing from Cypress, Calif. to its Coolidge, Ariz. manufacturing facility is expected to be complete by April 2023, months ahead of the original schedule.

Over the last 12 months, NKLA stock dropped by -81.90%. The one-year Nikola Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.53. The average equity rating for NKLA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $890.21 million, with 488.05 million shares outstanding and 324.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.56M shares, NKLA stock reached a trading volume of 18248675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 11 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

NKLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.36. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -37.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.86 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3152, while it was recorded at 1.6640 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8760 for the last 200 days.

NKLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $223 million, or 25.80% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 33,581,371, which is approximately 97.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,513,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.16 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.72 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 24.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 39,585,703 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 16,838,217 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 86,707,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,131,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,031,334 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 7,395,782 shares during the same period.