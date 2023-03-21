Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $1.50

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] traded at a low on 03/20/23, posting a -4.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.93. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Nektar Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results.

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at December 31, 2022, were approximately $505.0 million as compared to $798.8 million at December 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8536029 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nektar Therapeutics stands at 11.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.63%.

The market cap for NKTR stock reached $201.37 million, with 188.25 million shares outstanding and 185.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, NKTR reached a trading volume of 8536029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $2.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $4, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NKTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

How has NKTR stock performed recently?

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.39. With this latest performance, NKTR shares dropped by -68.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.66 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2292, while it was recorded at 1.0743 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2436 for the last 200 days.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -260.97 and a Gross Margin at +68.35. Nektar Therapeutics’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -399.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.29.

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings analysis for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]

There are presently around $158 million, or 94.80% of NKTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,327,473, which is approximately 0.171% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,930,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.45 million in NKTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.47 million in NKTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nektar Therapeutics stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ:NKTR] by around 12,887,596 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 19,454,424 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 137,357,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,699,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKTR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,714,066 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 13,042,996 shares during the same period.