Medtronic plc [MDT] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $89

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] gained 1.69% on the last trading session, reaching $79.61 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Medtronic Signs Commitment to Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

At Medtronic, we believe that people can only live their healthiest lives on a healthy planet. That is why Medtronic is joining 4,600+ organizations worldwide who are leading the challenge to become carbon neutral by setting ambitious emissions reduction targets grounded in climate science through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi drives ambitious climate initiatives in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets. Science-based targets show companies and financial institutions how much and how quickly they need to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to create a healthier climate.

Medtronic plc represents 1.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $107.24 billion with the latest information. MDT stock price has been found in the range of $78.51 to $79.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, MDT reached a trading volume of 7224022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $93.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $106 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $108 to $85, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MDT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 174.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for MDT stock

Medtronic plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.96, while it was recorded at 78.69 for the last single week of trading, and 85.11 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.53 and a Gross Margin at +62.88. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48.

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 2.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medtronic plc [MDT]

There are presently around $86,626 million, or 84.60% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,126,702, which is approximately 1.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 122,290,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.74 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.78 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly 1.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 899 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 61,978,054 shares. Additionally, 1,080 investors decreased positions by around 63,112,022 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 963,038,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,088,128,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,434,038 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 8,300,433 shares during the same period.