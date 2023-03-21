Market cap of Walmart Inc. [WMT] reaches 376.93B – now what?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] surged by $1.5 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $141.92 during the day while it closed the day at $140.90. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Walmart Announces 2023 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Date.

Formal Business Meeting for Shareholders on May 31, Followed by Traditional Celebration for Associates and Shareholders on June 2.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced that its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format and will begin at 10:30 a.m. CDT. While shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.

Walmart Inc. stock has also gained 2.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WMT stock has declined by -3.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.79% and lost -0.63% year-on date.

The market cap for WMT stock reached $376.93 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 11306021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $162.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $176, while Tigress Financial kept a Buy rating on WMT stock. On December 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WMT shares from 160 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33.

WMT stock trade performance evaluation

Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, WMT shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.19, while it was recorded at 139.26 for the last single week of trading, and 136.85 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.34 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78.

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 3.67%.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $123,506 million, or 32.90% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,535,145, which is approximately 0.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,023,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.67 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.54 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,368 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 36,661,711 shares. Additionally, 1,165 investors decreased positions by around 32,896,042 shares, while 394 investors held positions by with 806,990,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 876,548,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 312 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,738,366 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,885,107 shares during the same period.