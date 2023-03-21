Market cap of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] reaches 15.92M – now what?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] price surged by 1.40 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), today reported that it received a notice on January 25, 2023 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”) and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”). The Company previously disclosed that it received a notice from Nasdaq on December 15, 2022 advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file the Form 10-K.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of Nasdaq’s December 2022 notice, or until February 13, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with Rule 5250(c)(1). If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until June 12, 2023, to regain compliance.

A sum of 13614482 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.96M shares. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1075 and dropped to a low of $0.10 until finishing in the latest session at $0.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.77. With this latest performance, NVOS shares dropped by -24.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1328, while it was recorded at 0.1123 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8569 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of NVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,526,713, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.25% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,494,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in NVOS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $22000.0 in NVOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NVOS] by around 4,418,506 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 113,432 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 217,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,749,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVOS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,406,618 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 23,381 shares during the same period.