Market cap of INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] reaches 7.33M – now what?

INVO Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: INVO] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.8188 during the day while it closed the day at $0.62. The company report on March 20, 2023 that INVO Signs Binding Agreements to Acquire Wisconsin Fertility Institute.

Accretive acquisition expected to add significant scale to INVO’s operations.

Contributes over $5 million in incremental annual revenue as well as positive net income.

INVO Bioscience Inc. stock has also gained 4.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INVO stock has inclined by 43.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.37% and gained 45.87% year-on date.

The market cap for INVO stock reached $7.33 million, with 12.16 million shares outstanding and 10.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.37K shares, INVO reached a trading volume of 7340822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for INVO Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

INVO stock trade performance evaluation

INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, INVO shares dropped by -15.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5971, while it was recorded at 0.5718 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8855 for the last 200 days.

INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.39 and a Gross Margin at +92.97. INVO Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.16.

INVO Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.90% of INVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVO stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 623,860, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.22% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 367,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in INVO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $54000.0 in INVO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in INVO Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in INVO Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:INVO] by around 104,978 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 102,040 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,120,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,327,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,525 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 100,872 shares during the same period.