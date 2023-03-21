Market cap of ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] reaches 588.36M – now what?

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.46 during the day while it closed the day at $1.35. The company report on February 16, 2023 that ImmunityBio to Present ‘Quality of life in QUILT 3.032 study: Patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) receiving IL-15R⍺Fc superagonist N-803 plus BCG’ at ASCO GU.

A positive difference in physical function in responders versus non-responders was noted.

The study indicates a favorable risk/benefit ratio and quality of life following N-803 plus BCG is comparable to BCG alone.

ImmunityBio Inc. stock has also loss -10.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IBRX stock has declined by -79.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.72% and lost -73.37% year-on date.

The market cap for IBRX stock reached $588.36 million, with 403.64 million shares outstanding and 83.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, IBRX reached a trading volume of 9263718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2941.79.

IBRX stock trade performance evaluation

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.60. With this latest performance, IBRX shares dropped by -58.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.36 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.2723, while it was recorded at 1.4040 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4337 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -146090.42 and a Gross Margin at -9980.00. ImmunityBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173569.58.

ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc. go to -1.70%.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72 million, or 10.30% of IBRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,255,246, which is approximately 2.175% of the company’s market cap and around 79.16% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 7,609,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.27 million in IBRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.48 million in IBRX stock with ownership of nearly 12.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunityBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ:IBRX] by around 16,735,965 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,162,687 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 33,190,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,089,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBRX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,046,636 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,660,413 shares during the same period.