Market cap of Halliburton Company [HAL] reaches 28.72B – now what?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] jumped around 0.74 points on Monday, while shares priced at $30.69 at the close of the session, up 2.47%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Halliburton First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. The call will begin at 8 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the first quarter 2023 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

Halliburton Company stock is now -22.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HAL Stock saw the intraday high of $31.13 and lowest of $30.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.99, which means current price is +5.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.86M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 12239226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Company [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $49.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 36.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.06. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -20.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.41 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.08, while it was recorded at 31.09 for the last single week of trading, and 34.01 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 40.45%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $23,440 million, or 84.70% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,631,311, which is approximately 1.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,715,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.97 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 546 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 64,458,865 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 59,805,113 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 639,495,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 763,759,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,425,171 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 9,050,242 shares during the same period.