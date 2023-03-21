Market cap of eBay Inc. [EBAY] reaches 22.77B – now what?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] gained 2.33% on the last trading session, reaching $43.04 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2023 that eBay Inc. Announces the Addition of a New Director to its Board of Directors.

New Independent Director, Shripriya Mahesh, brings significant tech, product and innovation expertise as venture capital firm Founding Partner, and former eBay executive.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced the appointment of Shripriya Mahesh to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

eBay Inc. represents 543.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.77 billion with the latest information. EBAY stock price has been found in the range of $42.00 to $43.465.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 6190317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $48.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. On June 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 60 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -11.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.85 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.47, while it was recorded at 41.70 for the last single week of trading, and 43.99 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 5.15%.

There are presently around $20,152 million, or 90.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,117,121, which is approximately -0.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,574,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $987.57 million in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -5.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

419 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 36,845,825 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 40,610,215 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 390,756,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 468,212,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,286,725 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,132,465 shares during the same period.