Market cap of Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] reaches 57.77B – now what?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] gained 3.34% or 0.11 points to close at $3.40 with a heavy trading volume of 12711612 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Santander Bank Raises Its Prime Rate to 7.75%.

Santander Bank, N.A. announced today it has raised its prime rate from 7.50% to 7.75%, effective February 1, 2023.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country’s largest retail and commercial banks with $102 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank’s nearly 8,600 employees and nearly 2 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) – one of the most respected banking groups in the world with 160 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander’s intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

It opened the trading session at $3.35, the shares rose to $3.46 and dropped to $3.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAN points out that the company has recorded 29.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, SAN reached to a volume of 12711612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.35.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.28 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.90 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.77. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 562.60. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of $46,522 per employee.

There are presently around $1,180 million, or 1.90% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 145,100,488, which is approximately 3.932% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 20,553,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.88 million in SAN stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $69.4 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 23,763,414 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 9,512,298 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 313,924,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,200,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,358,784 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,387,198 shares during the same period.