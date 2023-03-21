Market cap of American International Group Inc. [AIG] reaches 38.26B – now what?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] closed the trading session at $48.85 on 03/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.81, while the highest price level was $49.435. The company report on March 13, 2023 that William G. Jurgensen to Retire from the AIG Board of Directors.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that William G. (Jerry) Jurgensen has decided to retire from the AIG Board of Directors and will not stand for re-election at the company’s 2023 Annual Meeting in May.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Jerry for his service to AIG,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “Over the last decade, AIG and the Board benefitted from Jerry’s many contributions and insights, and we wish him the very best in the future.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.75 percent and weekly performance of -2.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, AIG reached to a volume of 6904700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $70.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AIG stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AIG shares from 57 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.86.

AIG stock trade performance evaluation

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -21.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.46 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.85, while it was recorded at 49.07 for the last single week of trading, and 56.40 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.99. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 15.98%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,559 million, or 92.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,173,119, which is approximately -0.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,476,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 billion in AIG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.02 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 30.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 60,328,883 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 67,980,724 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 538,201,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 666,511,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,932,045 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 8,136,536 shares during the same period.