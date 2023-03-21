Market Analysts see Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.89% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.21%. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Zomedica Appoints New Chief Financial Officer.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced that it has appointed Peter L. Donato as its Chief Financial Officer, effective March 16, 2023.

Mr. Donato brings over 30 years of public and private company experience in a wide range of finance and business functions primarily in the human health sector, having held a number of senior positions from CFO, President and CEO, Executive Vice President, Senior Vice President, Vice President and Controller. Prior to joining Zomedica, Mr. Donato had a successful consulting practice specializing in public company readiness and was the Chief Financial Officer of Standard Bariatrics, a surgical company specializing in obesity surgery which was acquired by Teleflex in September of 2022. Mr. Donato has extensive experience with initial public offerings, business development and capital fund raising. Mr. Donato graduated from the Ohio State University, magna cum laude, with a BSBA in accounting and an MBA from the University of Akron, College of Business Administration.

Over the last 12 months, ZOM stock dropped by -37.51%. The one-year Zomedica Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.67. The average equity rating for ZOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $243.61 million, with 979.95 million shares outstanding and 965.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.52M shares, ZOM stock reached a trading volume of 8595607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

ZOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.21. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -24.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.49 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2556, while it was recorded at 0.2217 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2404 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zomedica Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.81 and a Gross Margin at +50.77. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.08.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.50 and a Current Ratio set at 17.80.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 9.70% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,820,270, which is approximately 5.377% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,299,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 million in ZOM stocks shares; and CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $2.27 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 3,914,074 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,824,766 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 86,708,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,447,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,908 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,048,769 shares during the same period.