Market Analysts see Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gaining to $29. Time to buy?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] jumped around 0.26 points on Monday, while shares priced at $21.00 at the close of the session, up 1.25%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Healthpeak Properties Appoints Jim Connor to its Board of Directors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today the appointment of James B. “Jim” Connor as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. The appointment of Mr. Connor expands the Board to eight directors, with an average director tenure of approximately seven years.

Mr. Connor has extensive real estate experience, having most recently served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Duke Realty Corporation until its acquisition by Prologis, Inc. in October 2022. He held a variety of leadership positions at Duke Realty for over 20 years. Before joining Duke Realty, Mr. Connor held executive and brokerage positions with Cushman & Wakefield, most recently serving as Senior Managing Director for the Midwest Region. He currently serves on the boards of Prologis, Inc. and EPR Properties, and is the Vice Chair of Roosevelt University Board of Trustees.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock is now -16.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEAK Stock saw the intraday high of $21.08 and lowest of $20.705 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.72, which means current price is +1.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 7391436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $28.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $35 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has PEAK stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -19.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.01 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.41, while it was recorded at 21.24 for the last single week of trading, and 25.45 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.96 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $10,806 million, or 97.50% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,991,432, which is approximately 0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,437,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $823.76 million in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 0.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 39,381,036 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 40,782,303 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 434,397,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,560,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,859,416 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,943,445 shares during the same period.