Market Analysts see Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.45% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.45%. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Guggenheim Investments Announces March 2023 Closed-End Fund Distributions.

Guggenheim Investments today announced that certain closed-end funds have declared their distributions. The table below summarizes the distribution schedule for each closed-end fund (collectively, the “Funds” and each, a “Fund”).

Over the last 12 months, GRAB stock dropped by -26.19%. The one-year Grab Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.16. The average equity rating for GRAB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.64 billion, with 3.84 billion shares outstanding and 2.78 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.44M shares, GRAB stock reached a trading volume of 7610149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $3.20 to $2.80. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.60 to $4.20, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -23.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.73 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.77 and a Gross Margin at +5.37. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.54.

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,330 million, or 48.00% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 709,265,250, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.55% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 301,511,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $841.22 million in GRAB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $428.48 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 25.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 221,378,086 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 57,659,437 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 1,631,503,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,910,541,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,082,408 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,800,271 shares during the same period.