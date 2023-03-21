Market Analysts see Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] traded at a high on 03/20/23, posting a 0.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $79.34. The company report on March 20, 2023 that It’s Giving ‘ICY GRL’! Saweetie Teams Up with Candy Crush Saga to Reveal First-Ever $250,000 Cash Prize Pot and Limited-Edition Championship Rings for 2023 All Stars Final Winners.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6439810 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at 1.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.47%.

The market cap for ATVI stock reached $62.92 billion, with 785.00 million shares outstanding and 775.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 6439810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $91.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.77, while it was recorded at 79.31 for the last single week of trading, and 76.46 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.19. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 11.77%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $50,857 million, or 83.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,897,641, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,308,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.47 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $4.18 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -12.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 694 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 71,296,122 shares. Additionally, 540 investors decreased positions by around 61,494,571 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 508,208,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,999,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,168,297 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,296,031 shares during the same period.