Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] stock Initiated by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $8

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] plunged by -$0.68 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.28 during the day while it closed the day at $7.80. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Luminar Provides Business Update with Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Financials.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Providing Guidance for Near-term and Long-term Profitability;Exponential Revenue Acceleration Anticipated with Triple-Digit Percentage Growth for Coming Years.

Luminar (NASDAQ: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, announced at Luminar Day its quarterly business update and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, ended December 31, 2022. The company is also providing insight into its long-term forecast and guidance, which is being webcast live at www.luminartech.com/day.

Luminar Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -11.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LAZR stock has inclined by 14.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.65% and gained 57.58% year-on date.

The market cap for LAZR stock reached $2.91 billion, with 364.45 million shares outstanding and 235.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.57M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 11545631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $12.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.60.

LAZR stock trade performance evaluation

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.96. With this latest performance, LAZR shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 8.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.50 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1087.04 and a Gross Margin at -152.06. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -519.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.78.

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,047 million, or 56.40% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,618,862, which is approximately 9.896% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,814,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.95 million in LAZR stocks shares; and G2VP I ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $82.67 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 18,248,681 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 13,585,935 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 102,422,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,257,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,162,688 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,561,943 shares during the same period.