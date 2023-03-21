Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [LFCR] is -52.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [NASDAQ: LFCR] price surged by 85.63 percent to reach at $1.43. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Lifecore Biomedical Signs Term Sheet with Existing Long-Term Customer to Expand CDMO Relationship.

Provides $10 million upfront cash commitment to Lifecore for infrastructure preparation and production capacity preparation.

Customer to provide reimbursement for up to $15 million in capital expenditures to expand capacity.

A sum of 31856082 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 168.20K shares. Lifecore Biomedical Inc. shares reached a high of $3.14 and dropped to a low of $1.80 until finishing in the latest session at $3.10.

The one-year LFCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.6. The average equity rating for LFCR stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [LFCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFCR shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

LFCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [LFCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.49. With this latest performance, LFCR shares dropped by -48.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.52 for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [LFCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.9300, while it was recorded at 4.0400 for the last single week of trading, and 8.4200 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lifecore Biomedical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [LFCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +27.11. Lifecore Biomedical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.46.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LFCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LFCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. go to 10.00%.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [LFCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77 million, or 88.60% of LFCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFCR stocks are: WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 4,462,510, which is approximately 26.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LEGION PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,940,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.12 million in LFCR stocks shares; and COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $6.03 million in LFCR stock with ownership of nearly 3.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [NASDAQ:LFCR] by around 1,603,557 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,659,582 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 21,449,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,712,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFCR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 319,259 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 15,355 shares during the same period.