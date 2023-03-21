KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Stock trading around $18.39 per share: What’s Next?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] price plunged by -3.11 percent to reach at -$0.59. The company report on March 16, 2023 that KE Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Business and Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022.

A sum of 16765686 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.48M shares. KE Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $18.43 and dropped to a low of $17.525 until finishing in the latest session at $18.39.

The one-year BEKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.93. The average equity rating for BEKE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $23.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $21, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BEKE stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BEKE shares from 13.70 to 20.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 38.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

BEKE Stock Performance Analysis:

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.68, while it was recorded at 18.06 for the last single week of trading, and 16.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KE Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,533 million, or 42.10% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,818,772, which is approximately -16.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,117,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $480.3 million in BEKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $462.29 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 1.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 95,036,148 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 110,618,792 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 258,333,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 463,988,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,105,620 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 8,518,539 shares during the same period.